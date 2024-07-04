Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik exposes Shivani Kumari’s two-faced behavior with SHOCKING proof [WATCH]

Payal Malik has recently stirred controversy by exposing alleged contradictions in fellow contestant Shivani Kumari's behavior. Known for her candid demeanor, Payal shared evidence on social media revealing discrepancies between Shivani's public statements and her actions inside the Bigg Boss house, sparking widespread discussion among fans and contestants

Payal Malik has recently sparked considerable controversy by exposing what she claims to be contradictory behavior by fellow contestant Shivani Kumari. Known for her outspoken nature, Payal took to social media to share evidence of Shivani’s alleged duplicity, revealing stark differences between Shivani's public statements and her actions within the Bigg Boss house.

In a recent vlog clip shared by Payal, Shivani Kumari appeared grateful and happy about her interactions with Payal, Kritika, and Armaan. Shivani praised their kindness and hospitality, portraying a harmonious relationship among them. However, according to clips from the Bigg Boss house, Shivani is purportedly spreading falsehoods about Payal, Kritika, and Armaan, claiming mistreatment.

This discrepancy prompted Payal to expose what she perceives as the truth, highlighting the inconsistency in Shivani's behavior. Payal's revelations have intensified drama within Bigg Boss OTT 3, leading to widespread discussions among fans and contestants alike. Many are now questioning Shivani’s credibility and motives, making this revelation a central topic both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

