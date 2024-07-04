Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik exposes Shivani Kumari’s two-faced behavior with SHOCKING proof [WATCH]

    Payal Malik has recently stirred controversy by exposing alleged contradictions in fellow contestant Shivani Kumari's behavior. Known for her candid demeanor, Payal shared evidence on social media revealing discrepancies between Shivani's public statements and her actions inside the Bigg Boss house, sparking widespread discussion among fans and contestants

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik exposes Shivani Kumari's two-faced behavior with SHOCKING proof [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Payal Malik has recently sparked considerable controversy by exposing what she claims to be contradictory behavior by fellow contestant Shivani Kumari. Known for her outspoken nature, Payal took to social media to share evidence of Shivani’s alleged duplicity, revealing stark differences between Shivani's public statements and her actions within the Bigg Boss house.

    In a recent vlog clip shared by Payal, Shivani Kumari appeared grateful and happy about her interactions with Payal, Kritika, and Armaan. Shivani praised their kindness and hospitality, portraying a harmonious relationship among them. However, according to clips from the Bigg Boss house, Shivani is purportedly spreading falsehoods about Payal, Kritika, and Armaan, claiming mistreatment.

    ALSO READ: 'When you are going through..', Natasha Stankovic hints at divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya in SHOCKING video

    This discrepancy prompted Payal to expose what she perceives as the truth, highlighting the inconsistency in Shivani's behavior. Payal's revelations have intensified drama within Bigg Boss OTT 3, leading to widespread discussions among fans and contestants alike. Many are now questioning Shivani’s credibility and motives, making this revelation a central topic both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mirzapur 3: Where and when to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's revenge thriller; know new cast, storyline RBA

    Mirzapur 3: Where and when to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's revenge thriller; know new cast, storyline

    When you are going through..', Natasha Stankovic hints at divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya in SHOCKING video ATG

    'When you are going through..', Natasha Stankovic hints at divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya in SHOCKING video

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video RBA

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Bride-to-be dances; Mukesh-Nita on cloud nine at Mameru ceremony - WATCH ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Bride-to-be dances; Mukesh-Nita on cloud nine at Mameru ceremony - WATCH

    WATCH VIDEO: Justin Bieber lands in India to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet ceremony RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: Justin Bieber lands in India to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

    Recent Stories

    Excellent meeting with our champions PM Modi after interaction with T20 WC-winning Indian team; read post snt

    'Excellent meeting with our champions': PM Modi after interaction with T20 WC-winning Indian team; read post

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral anr

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral

    7 India's most influential spiritual gurus RBA

    7 India's most influential spiritual gurus

    Germany renaming THIS city after Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour stop; Read on ATG

    Germany renaming THIS city after Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour stop; Read on

    True leader PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op snt

    'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon