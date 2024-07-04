Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'When you are going through..', Natasha Stankovic hints at divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya in SHOCKING video

    Natasa Stankovic, actress and model, faces scrutiny for not publicly acknowledging husband Hardik Pandya's cricket victory. Amidst divorce rumors, her recent Instagram posts and cryptic messages fuel speculation about their relationship status

    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Actress and model Natasa Stankovic has recently come under fire for not publicly congratulating her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, following India's T20 World Cup victory. In response to the speculation surrounding her marriage, Natasa addressed the issue in a video shared on her Instagram story, where she mentioned that she was ‘going through a certain situation.’

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Natasa has faced significant backlash for her silence regarding Hardik's crucial role in the team's win. Recently, she posted a video discussing feelings of being ‘lost’ and shared a passage from the Bible. In the video, she explained that she got excited to read something she needed to hear that day, which prompted her to bring the Bible with her to read aloud. She quoted the passage, which stated that the Lord goes before you and will be with you, and that he will never leave you nor forsake you. She emphasized that during difficult situations, one often feels discouraged, disappointed, sad, and lost, but God is with you and has a plan.

    A few days earlier, Natasa shared her first social media post since India's T20 World Cup win. The post featured photos of herself in a stylish outfit, captioned as a ‘fit check.’ However, many followers were quick to question her silence on the World Cup victory, with comments asking why she had not posted anything related to the World Cup and why there was no appreciation post for Hardik's achievement.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rumors about Natasa and Hardik’s possible divorce have been circulating for some time, although neither has made an official statement. The couple, who married on May 31, 2020, renewed their vows in February 2023 according to Hindu and Christian rituals. Speculation about their relationship intensified after Natasa removed her full name from her Instagram profile.

    ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Bride-to-be dances; Mukesh-Nita on cloud nine at Mameru ceremony - WATCH

