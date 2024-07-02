Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud

    Anjana Abraham from Tripunithura has filed a complaint against "RDX Robert Dony Xavier" producers Sophia Paul and James Paul, alleging they failed to distribute promised profits. Abraham claims a Rs. 6 crore investment, expecting full returns plus 30 per cent profit share, but received only the initial investment after repeated requests.
     

    After Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, RDX producers accused of financial fraud anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    A financial fraud complaint has been lodged against the producers of the Malayalam film "RDX Robert Dony Xavier," directed by Nahas Hidayath and released in 2023. Anjana Abraham, a resident of Tripunithura, has filed a complaint with the Hill Palace police against the film's producers, Sophia Paul and James Paul.

    As per the complaint, the producers of the RDX movie failed to hand over promised profit margins to stakeholders. Abraham claims to have invested Rs. 6 crore in the film's production, with assurances of full return on investment and 30% of total profits. However, she alleges that she received only her initial investment after repeated requests. The police have started an investigation into the incident. 

    The film stars Babu Antony, Lal, Mahima Nambiar, Aima Sebastian, Mala Parvathy and Baiju Santhosh along with Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav. 

    Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned actor-producer Soubin Shahir on Friday (June 14) in connection with a money laundering case involving the producers of the hit Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys.'

    The complainant, Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, alleged that Parava Films had promised him a 40 percent share of the profits due to his significant investment in the movie. However, he claimed that the producers reneged on this promise. 

    The case was registered on April 23 under the direction of the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. The investor filed a complaint alleging that the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' failed to pay him the promised 40 percent share of the profits. Consequently, the court ordered the freezing of the producers' bank accounts.
     

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
    MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim

