Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja

Mahesh Bhatt admitted to Elvish that he was moved to tears in a previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He recalled a personal experience as he described how the birth of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt completely transformed him during a period when he was adrift and struggling with alcohol. Mahesh Bhatt recalled how, at the age of only 23, he gave birth to his daughter Pooja Bhatt. He was 20 when he got married and had a lot to overcome. He thought Pooja was destined to effect change because she appeared to be angry when he first saw her. She is to him, he claimed, like a godchild.

JioCinema is currently airing Bigg Boss OTT 2. The competitors are Elvish Yadav, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, and Pooja Bhatt. Salman Khan is the host of the programme. The first contestant eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 was Puneet Superstar. Additionally, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui were kicked out. In the episode from July 3, Akanksha Puri was also gone. Cyrus Broacha left the programme in the meanwhile owing to a family issue. Falaz Naazz was collectively kicked out of the residence on July 23. On July 30, Aashika was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted programme.

