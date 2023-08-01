Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film 'Jawan' has reached new heights with the launch of its first song, 'Zinda Banda,' yesterday. After thrilling audiences with its action-packed sequences and adrenaline-pumping adventure, the film now sets the stage for an electrifying dance number with Anirudh's foot-tapping composition. The song is titled 'Zinda Banda' in Hindi, 'Vandha Edam' in Tamil, and 'Dhumme Dhulipelaa' in Telugu.

    The music video features Shah Rukh Khan dancing with thousands of girls along with the other female co-stars from the film. The vibrant and catchy song bears Anirudh's signature style. However, what makes it even more interesting is that Shah Rukh Khan has lip-synced the song in all three languages. According to a source close to the project, Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for the first time in three languages for this first song. He learned the song's lyrics for the Tamil and Telugu versions, and the Chennai unit supported and assisted him during the shoot. He shot this song three times for the three languages.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The filming of first song spanned five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched energy and dance moves. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh's infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along. 'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

