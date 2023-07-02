Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour

    Salman Khan appeared on the stage for the Weekend Ka Vaar in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 episode that aired on July 1. Jad Hadid received discipline for his actions inside the home.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    During a heated argument, Bebika Dhurve lost her composure and started crying as Jad Hadid exposed his behind. Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, revealed that the production crew of the show decided to cut out a clip of Jad flashing his butt to Bebika since it was a little too much to take on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show.

    HOW DID THE FIGHT BEGIN? 

    It all began in the kitchen as Jiya and Jad were doing the dishes. They refused to put the leftover food in boxes, notwithstanding Abhishek Malhan's request. This did not make anyone happy. Subsequently, Bebika attacked Jad and yelled at him. Jad responded by saying he didn't want to speak with "this girl." The two got into a contentious argument as a result. She referred to him as false "head to toe." In a fit of rage, Jad showed Bebika his butt. Bigg Boss modified the piece. This caused a great deal of drama inside the home. I won't be able to stay in this house if Jad stays, Bebika yelled. She also displayed her bag. Everyone told Jad that what he did was wrong, and Bebika was indignant at his gesture.

    Jad first resisted admitting his error. Bebika caused a commotion inside the home by yelling that she wanted to quit the programme. She was summoned to the confessional by Bigg Boss, who told her that the matter would be covered at Weekend Ka Vaar. Jad apologised and said, "I take full responsibility of my action and I know I’m at fault. I’ll never repeat it again and I’m sorry." 

    JioCinema will stream BB OTT 2 for a period of six weeks. Celebrity participants are confined in a house together this season. They will be watched over by CCTV cameras around-the-clock. The competitors are Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, and Akanksha Puri. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, and Manisha Rani also participated. 

