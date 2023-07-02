'Weird and Creepy': Netizens troll Uorfi Javed's 'golden breast plate' blouse inspired by Cardi B (Video)

Uorfi Javed has shocked social media users and her fans again with her new outfit that she donned at an award function. She wore a bold breast plate top with a half-draped saree. Uorfi is known for her unique sartorial choices.

Uorfi Javed has donned her most daring costume to an award function. This time, she wore a 'golden breast plate' as a blouse, drawing much attention. Uorfi is noted for her daring fashion choices. Uorfi's outlandish dress grabbed headlines. People point their fingers at her whenever she tries a new outfit. She has frequently been the object of vicious trolling. The same thing happened when she decided to wear a breastplate inspired by American rapper Cardi B.

Uorfi Javed attended a fashion event in Mumbai on June 30. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the occasion dressed to the nines. Uorfi stole the show at the red carpet in a metallic-shaded breast plate and a half-draped saree. This is probably her most daring look to yet!

At the ceremony, Uorfi posed boldly in front of the cameras. When asked about the reason for her daring dress, Uorfi said she was inspired by American rapper Cardi B. "I've always wanted to make a breast plate, and finally, after so many attempts, we have it," she explained.

In her song Rumours with Lizzo, the American rapper wore a similar breastplate crafted by Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala. Japanwala's art focuses on the female body and is known for her wearable sculptures. She has previously created various wearable breastplates, which have appeared in Vogue and supermodel Gigi Hadid's Gigi's Journal Part II, a special edition of V Magazine.

The internet was not pleased with Uorfi Javed's dress and used the comments area of her article to make disparaging remarks. "You have almost entered the world of nudity," one person said. And that is a strange and disturbing deed (sic)."

Who is Uorfi Javed?

Uorfi Javed rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Uorfi had previously appeared in several television programmes. She is well known for playing Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2 on ALT Balaji. Uorfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017.

The actress portrayed Kamini Joshi in SAB TV's Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie in 2018. Uorfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and then as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Uorfi Javed was last seen as a troublemaker on Splitsvilla X4.