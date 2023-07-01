Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man release date revealed; releasing on THIS date

Telugu director Prasanth Varma announces new release date of his first superhero film 'Hanu-Man' starring Teja Sajja in multiple languages. The movie is now set for release on 24th of January 2024----by Amrita Ghosh

In a recent revelation, the highly anticipated film, "Hanu-Man," directed by the talented Prasanth Varma, has unveiled its long-awaited release date. This cinematic masterpiece marks Varma's inaugural foray into the realm of original superhero ventures, following in the footsteps of the triumphant "Minnal Murali," helmed by Tovino Thomas. As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, the film, boasting Teja Sajja's captivating portrayal in the lead role, is all set to enrapture audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

A wave of excitement rippled through the digital realm as Prasanth Varma, in a masterstroke move, took to the Twitter-sphere, unveiling a tantalizing new poster of the magnum opus "Hanu-Man" while triumphantly proclaiming the official release date. Originally earmarked to grace the silver screens on the 12th of May in the year 2023, the film experienced an unforeseen delay due to meticulous post-production endeavors. However, rejoice, dear cinephiles, as the date is etched on the calendar, with "Hanu-Man" poised to emerge triumphant on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi, precisely on the 12th of January in the year 2024.

Brimming with an unwavering commitment to his artistic vision, Prasanth Varma affectionately labeled "Hanu-Man" as the epitome of his creative aspirations, passionately exclaiming that, I have spent 2 years of my life on this film and ready to spend another 6 months to give you nothing but the best!”

Immersed within the confines of the fictional town of Anjanadri, the illustrious superhero narrative of "Hanu-Man" unfurls, interweaving the mesmerizing tale of Teja Sajja's riveting performance. Accompanied by the maestro of production, K. Niranjan Reddy, this cinematic marvel also boasts the extraordinary talents of Hanumanthu, the enchanting Amritha Aiyer in the role of Meenakshi, the versatile Satish Kumar, and the indomitable Raj Deepak Shetty, collectively orchestrating an artistic symphony of unparalleled proportions. Prasanth Varma's audacious vision has been brought to life through arduous toil spanning two relentless years, endeavoring to usher the audience into a realm of unparalleled visual splendor and emotional resonance.

Prasanth Varma's directorial prowess, interwoven with the enigmatic magnetism of Teja Sajja's performance, shall ignite the screens with an inferno of captivating storytelling. The prolong wait shall be rewarded when HANU-MAN braces the theatre on 24th of January, 2024. The movie is set to release in 5 languages- Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telegu