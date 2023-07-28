Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals who is her favourite contestant in the house

    While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, netizens and fans of nuanced Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt were in for a shocking surprise after the 'Highway' actress revealed who, out of all the housemates, is her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals who is her favourite contestant in the house vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. India's most loved and renowned Youtuber star Elvish Yadav, who entered the show as a wildcard entrant, has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, he is making his way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her impactful and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    ALSO READ: Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch

    It is safe to say that Elvish Yadav is getting so much love and accolades from audiences and his unending fanbase, who love his raw and undiscovered persona as he has truly done what he had said, "Systummmm hang kar diya." A big bollywood celebrity who has also joined the growing list of his admirer and fans is nuanced and stellar Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt.

    Yes, you heard that right. In a recent interview during the promotional spree of noted filmmaker Karan Johar's directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while in a media interaction, a media person asked her who is her favourite contestant in this season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 who she thinks can be somewhat like the character of Rocky. 

    Giving a heartwarming response to this, in the clip that has gone viral on Instagram, Alia Bhatt said, "Elvish mere favourite contestant hai. Wo mujhe bahut Rocky lagte hai. Kyunki woh jaise baat karte hai, unka jo ek andaaz hai, systummm hai jaise wo bolta hai and all, it is vey entertaining. He really wears his heart on his sleeve and is really funny. Mujhe toh bahut pasand hai. So Elvish can be Rocky."

    ALSO READ: Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch RBA

    Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets RBA

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites RBA

    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites

    Dhanush turns 40: Here are 9 interesting facts about the Tamil superstar RBA

    Dhanush turns 40: Here are 9 interesting facts about the Tamil superstar

    DD Returns movie review: Is Santhanam's latest film HOT or FLOP? To know read THIS RBA

    DD Returns movie review: Is Santhanam's latest film HOT or FLOP? To know read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Meet 11 women civic workers who won Kerala's Monsoon Bumper lottery worth Rs 10 crore anr

    Meet 11 women civic workers who won Kerala's Monsoon Bumper lottery worth Rs 10 crore

    Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch RBA

    Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch

    WhatsApp launches new instant video messages feature here is how you can use it gcw

    WhatsApp launches new instant video messages feature; here's how you can use it

    Football Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante shine on Al-Ittihad debut osf

    Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante shine on Al-Ittihad debut

    Manipur sexual assault video case: CBI arrests 10 accused and files 6 FIRs; check details AJR

    Manipur sexual assault video case: CBI registers six FIRs, 10 accused arrested; check details

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon