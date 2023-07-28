Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals who is her favourite contestant in the house

While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, netizens and fans of nuanced Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt were in for a shocking surprise after the 'Highway' actress revealed who, out of all the housemates, is her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. India's most loved and renowned Youtuber star Elvish Yadav, who entered the show as a wildcard entrant, has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, he is making his way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her impactful and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

It is safe to say that Elvish Yadav is getting so much love and accolades from audiences and his unending fanbase, who love his raw and undiscovered persona as he has truly done what he had said, "Systummmm hang kar diya." A big bollywood celebrity who has also joined the growing list of his admirer and fans is nuanced and stellar Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt.

Yes, you heard that right. In a recent interview during the promotional spree of noted filmmaker Karan Johar's directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while in a media interaction, a media person asked her who is her favourite contestant in this season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 who she thinks can be somewhat like the character of Rocky.

Giving a heartwarming response to this, in the clip that has gone viral on Instagram, Alia Bhatt said, "Elvish mere favourite contestant hai. Wo mujhe bahut Rocky lagte hai. Kyunki woh jaise baat karte hai, unka jo ek andaaz hai, systummm hai jaise wo bolta hai and all, it is vey entertaining. He really wears his heart on his sleeve and is really funny. Mujhe toh bahut pasand hai. So Elvish can be Rocky."

