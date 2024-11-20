Nayanthara-Dhanush row: Lady Superstar's statement reignites on-going spat between two top stars

Following the controversy surrounding Dhanush's alleged demand of 10 crores from Nayanthara, the actress has released a statement that appears to be another jab at Dhanush.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 7:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 7:47 PM IST

Nayanthara in Nanum Rowdy Dhaan

'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' a super hit film starring Nayanthara, was directed by her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and produced by Dhanush. Nayanthara played a deaf and mute character opposite Vijay Sethupathi, with supporting roles by R.J. Balaji, Radhika, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Parthiban.

article_image2

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Love Story

This romantic comedy, released in 2015, marked the beginning of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship. They lived together and frequently traveled abroad before marrying in a grand ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, in 2022.

article_image3

Nayanthara and Dhanush Dispute

Their wedding, streamed on Netflix for a reported 25 crores, finally aired on November 18th, 2024, coinciding with Nayanthara's birthday. The documentary included a scene from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' allegedly used without Dhanush's permission, leading to a 10 crore demand.

article_image4

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

The trailer for 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' featured a scene directed by Vignesh Shivan, allegedly used without Dhanush's consent, sparking the controversy and the subsequent 10 crore demand.

article_image5

Nayanthara's Statement

Nayanthara issued a three-page statement addressing the issue, receiving mixed reactions, with some supporting her and others criticizing her for profiting from the wedding video.

article_image6

Nayanthara Thanks Producers

With the issue unresolved, Nayanthara has released another statement, seemingly targeting Dhanush again.

article_image7

Nayanthara Criticizes Dhanush

Nayanthara expressed gratitude to producers who granted permission for footage in her documentary, notably omitting Dhanush's name, further fueling speculation of a continued feud.

article_image8

Nayanthara's New Statement

By thanking all producers except Dhanush, Nayanthara's new statement is perceived as a deliberate snub, raising questions about her intentions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show: Know date, tickets and other details here ATG

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show: Know date, tickets and other details here

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white dmn

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

Double blow: Amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu split news, his bassist Mohini Dey also ends her marriage AJR

Double blow: Amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu split news, his bassist Mohini Dey also ends her marriage

Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan revealed real reason of naming his son Aryan; Read here ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan chose Aryan as his son’s name; Know UNIQUE reason here

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles RBA

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles

Recent Stories

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly

TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries RBA

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon