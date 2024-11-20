Nayanthara-Dhanush row: Lady Superstar's statement reignites on-going spat between two top stars

Following the controversy surrounding Dhanush's alleged demand of 10 crores from Nayanthara, the actress has released a statement that appears to be another jab at Dhanush.

Nayanthara in Nanum Rowdy Dhaan

'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' a super hit film starring Nayanthara, was directed by her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and produced by Dhanush. Nayanthara played a deaf and mute character opposite Vijay Sethupathi, with supporting roles by R.J. Balaji, Radhika, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Parthiban.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Love Story

This romantic comedy, released in 2015, marked the beginning of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship. They lived together and frequently traveled abroad before marrying in a grand ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, in 2022.

Nayanthara and Dhanush Dispute

Their wedding, streamed on Netflix for a reported 25 crores, finally aired on November 18th, 2024, coinciding with Nayanthara's birthday. The documentary included a scene from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' allegedly used without Dhanush's permission, leading to a 10 crore demand.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

The trailer for 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' featured a scene directed by Vignesh Shivan, allegedly used without Dhanush's consent, sparking the controversy and the subsequent 10 crore demand.

Nayanthara's Statement

Nayanthara issued a three-page statement addressing the issue, receiving mixed reactions, with some supporting her and others criticizing her for profiting from the wedding video.

Nayanthara Thanks Producers

With the issue unresolved, Nayanthara has released another statement, seemingly targeting Dhanush again.

Nayanthara Criticizes Dhanush

Nayanthara expressed gratitude to producers who granted permission for footage in her documentary, notably omitting Dhanush's name, further fueling speculation of a continued feud.

Nayanthara's New Statement

By thanking all producers except Dhanush, Nayanthara's new statement is perceived as a deliberate snub, raising questions about her intentions.

