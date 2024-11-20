Top 10 most literate states in India: Does Tamil Nadu make the cut?

According to a report released by the Ministry of Education, there is a significant disparity in the literacy rates of Indian states. This article explores the top 10 most literate states in the country.

India's Most Literate States

The Ministry of Education has released a report on literacy rates across Indian states, revealing significant disparities. Kerala boasts a 94% literacy rate, followed by Lakshadweep at 91.85% and Mizoram at 91.33%.

School

The National Statistical Office conducted a survey as part of the 75th round of the National Sample Survey on 'Household Social Consumption: Education in India.' This survey provides state-wise literacy rates for individuals aged 7 and above. The reports indicate an average literacy rate of 77.7% in India, with 87.7% in urban areas and 73.5% in rural areas.

Top 10 Literate States in India

Top 10 most literate states in India: Kerala leads with 96.2%, followed by Mizoram at 91.58%. Delhi ranks third with 88.7%, Tripura fourth with 87.75%, and Uttarakhand fifth with 87.6%. Goa is seventh (87.4%), Himachal Pradesh eighth (86.6%), Maharashtra ninth (85.9%), and Tamil Nadu tenth (80.9%).

Literacy Rates in India

Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in the country at 61.8%. Kerala remains the most literate state with approximately 96.2%, driven by innovative and inclusive programs led by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

Literacy Programs in India

Key initiatives include the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) and specialized programs for tribal communities, utilizing local instructors to foster trust and relevance. The Sangati scheme focuses on educating migrant workers, while social literacy programs address essential life skills like health awareness and civic responsibilities.

