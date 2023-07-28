Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch

The teaser for Dhanush's forthcoming film, 'Captain Miller,' was released on social media today, July 28. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'Captain Miller' is a period action flick set in the 1980s.

Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' has already generated a lot of buzz among fans. Arun Matheswaran of 'Rocky and Saani Kaayidham' fame wrote and directed the period piece. The film is touted as an action-adventure drama set before the American Revolution. On Dhanush's 40th birthday today, July 28, the 'Captain Miller' teaser was released just as the clock struck 12 am. As previously reported, Dhanush is teaming up with Saani Kaayidham director Arun Matheswaran for his upcoming Tamil film. Captain Miller, a historical action-adventure film, is now in the last stages of production.

Dhanush took to Instagram on June 30 to share some fascinating images from his forthcoming flick, Captain Miller. Dhanush in an action-packed avatar with a rough appearance. The brief trailer promises a lot of fun and action. It starts with a wanted poster for a man named Miller alias Eesa or AnaleLater on, we see a lot of action scenes with Dhanush in a tough avatar. The teaser then transitions into high-voltage action sequences starring the main guy and the supporting ensemble.

The Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar is then presented as the main adversary who would clash with Miller. The teaser's main attractions include GV Prakash's outstanding background soundtrack, Siddhartha Nuni's gorgeous graphics, and T Ramalingam's production design.

About Captain Miller:

The historical action-adventure picture, now in post-production, is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated forthcoming projects in the Tamil cinema industry. Captain Miller stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, a young girl, with Dhanush. Nassar, Elango Kumaravel, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Vinoth Kishan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Bala Saravanan, Sumesh Moor, and others star in the Arun Matheswaran-directed film. GV Prakash Kumar created the songs and original score for the film, produced by the acclaimed Sathya Jyothi Films.

Arun Matheswaran's 'Captain Miller' is a period-action film set in the 1980s. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2023.