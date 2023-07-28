Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    Urvashi Rautela is being mocked mercilessly for her newest tweet, which has gone viral. The actress accidentally referred South superstar Pawan Kalyan as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister.

    Urvashi Rautela is being mocked and trolled mercilessly as her recent tweet goes viral. The actress incorrectly identified Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister. The two (Urvashi and Pawan Kalyan) will share screen time in Bro, which opens in cinemas today, July 28. Needless to say, the internet was quick to demolish Urvashi as a result of her blunder.

    Urvashi Rautela appears in a special song in Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film Bro. Urvashi posed with the two actors at the film's pre-release event and posted the photo on her Twitter account. However, she referred to Pawan Kalyan as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister!

    Urvashi Rautela's tweet read, "Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar. releases tomorrow #28thJuly worldwide story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all @IamSaiDharamTej #BROFromJuly28th (sic)."

    Here's how social media users reacted to her tweet. Take a look.....

    Urvashi Rautela already said that she will play Parveen Babi in her next flick. In the meantime, Bro The Avatar is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The Tamil film's director, Samuthirakani, returned to direct Bro The Avatar. It hits cinemas today, July 28.

