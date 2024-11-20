Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni's wife Amala is not INDIAN? Know shocking details about Naga Chaitanya's mother

Akkineni's daughter-in-law, Amala, is well-known as a former actress and Nagarjuna's wife. But did you know her mother isn't Indian?

Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna's wife and a former actress, is a familiar face. Telugu audiences need no introduction to her. However, many are unaware of certain aspects of her life. Amala was once a star heroine in the South Film Industry. Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan Box Office Hits

From Bollywood, she entered the South Film Industry and shone in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. Despite doing fewer films, she won several awards, including two Filmfare South Awards. She acted in very few Telugu films, including three with Nagarjuna, such as Nirnayam and Shiva. They fell in love during that time, and their love culminated in marriage with the elders' blessings. Nagarjuna had already divorced his first wife, paving the way for his marriage to Amala. Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's Remuneration for Pushpa 2

They got married soon after falling in love. Amala, who had been traveling from Bollywood to the South for films, shifted to Hyderabad after marriage. She also quit acting after marriage, prioritizing family after Akhil's birth. After Akhil grew up, Amala made a comeback, limiting herself to small roles, mostly mother roles. She is very selective about her films. Amala is known for running Blue Cross, which cares for animals.

News about Amala's mother not being Indian and Amala not having Indian citizenship is going viral. Her father was a Bengali Navy officer, Mukherjee, and her mother is Irish. They married for love.

Amala's mother worked in a hospital. After marriage, her parents worked in cities like Vizag and Chennai before settling in Kolkata. Their current whereabouts are unknown. Amala and Nagarjuna's son, Akhil, also doesn't have Indian citizenship, as he was born abroad. Akhil debuted with Sisindri and became a hero, but hasn't achieved a solid hit yet.

Latest Videos