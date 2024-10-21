Bigg Boss fame couple Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary welcome baby girl on Karwa Chauth

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are excited to welcome their first baby, a girl, on Karwa Chauth. They shared their pregnancy news earlier and are happy to start this new journey.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are overjoyed as they celebrate the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, just in time for the festive occasion of Karwa Chauth. The couple announced their pregnancy a few months ago and has shared many heartwarming photos from their maternity and pregnancy shoots. Yuvika, who became a mother at 41 through IVF, welcomed their daughter last evening.

A source close to the family confirmed the happy news to Times of India, stating, “Yuvika delivered a baby girl last evening.” While the couple has yet to release an official statement, Prince's father, Joginder Narula, expressed their joy by saying, “We are very blessed and happy.”

Prince and Yuvika's love story began in 2015 on the reality show Bigg Boss 9, where their friendship blossomed into romance. They got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018. For the pair, starting this new chapter in their lives is a big turning point.

In a previous interview, Yuvika shared her excitement about becoming a parent. She mentioned, “We both are ready to take this new responsibility and are excited to experience this beautiful phase of life.” She also opened up about their decision to choose IVF, highlighting the importance of timing in family planning. “I wanted Prince’s career to establish well, and we pushed the family planning. But then I realized that with time, your body and age don’t support a lot of things,” she explained.

Back in June, Prince celebrated their upcoming parenthood with a heartfelt post featuring two red jeeps—one large and one small—symbolizing their new arrival. The couple also hosted an intimate baby shower with close friends and family.

Reflecting on her pregnancy journey, Yuvika expressed her gratitude, stating, “Every day I feel is a blessing from God. Grateful, grateful, grateful every second, every minute.” As they welcome their precious daughter, the couple looks forward to this beautiful new phase in their lives.

