Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in West Asia amidst ongoing regional tensions, particularly in Syria and Israel.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in West Asia amidst ongoing regional tensions, particularly in Syria and Israel. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided an update on the situation on Friday, highlighting India’s proactive engagement in monitoring developments and safeguarding its citizens abroad.

Addressing concerns about Syria, Jaiswal confirmed that India has successfully evacuated 77 nationals who expressed a desire to return home. "Regarding the question on West Asia, you would have followed the repatriation and evacuation of Indians from Syria. So far, 77 Indians have been evacuated. These were individuals who wanted to return. In addition, there are several other Indians who have settled there, married there, or are pursuing some vocation. They continue to stay in Syria," he said in his weekly press briefing.

"We had issued several advisories advising them to stay in touch with our mission, and if there is a need for evacuation in the future, we will facilitate that. But as of now, nothing of that sort is in the pipeline," Jaiswal added.

On the broader regional front, Jaiswal shed light on the status of Indian nationals in Israel, where approximately 32,000 Indians are employed. Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the MEA, along with the Indian embassy in Israel, remains in close contact with community organizations to monitor the safety and well-being of these individuals.

"Similarly, in West Asia, specifically in Israel, we have 32,000 Indian nationals working there. We are in regular touch, and our embassy is in contact with them, as well as community organizations, for their safety and welfare. If any situation arises, we are ready to assist them, and we are in constant communication. However, so far, no evacuation plans are in place for any other country," he said.

The update comes as the United States intensifies diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is engaging with regional leaders, including Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to forge a unified approach towards a peaceful political transition in Syria following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

The US has underscored the importance of stability in Syria, warning against a power vacuum that could allow the Islamic State (ISIS) to regain influence.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen as the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates. Reports from Gaza’s Health Ministry suggest over 44,800 Palestinians have been killed, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

