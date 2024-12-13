TVS iQube electric scooter: Chance to get up to 100% cashback; Check AMAZING offer

TVS Motor Company has achieved a new milestone by selling 4.5 lakh units of its TVS iQube electric scooter in India. To celebrate this achievement, the company has announced a special offer for its customers.

If you're planning to buy a TVS iQube electric scooter, now is the perfect time. TVS has sold 4.5 lakh units of this EV scooter in India and has introduced a special, limited-time offer to celebrate.

TVS iQube Discount

About TVS iQube electric scooter offer This offer is valid for only 10 days, from December 12th at 12:00 AM to December 22nd at 11:59 PM. Customers who purchase a TVS iQube electric scooter during this period will get a chance to win a 100% cashback.

About TVS iQube electric scooter The TVS iQube electric scooter is available in multiple variants with 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 5.1 kWh batteries. The ex-showroom price starts from Rs 1.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.85 lakh, depending on the variant. A full charge provides a range of 75 km to 150 km.

During this offer period, called the Midnight Carnival, one lucky customer will be selected daily. These lucky winners will receive a 100% cashback on their TVS iQube electric scooter purchase. This offer is applicable to purchases made through TVS dealerships or the official website.

Customers who pre-booked the iQube before the offer announcement are also eligible. However, they must purchase their electric scooter during the offer period.

All TVS iQube buyers can enjoy guaranteed benefits of up to Rs 30,000. The 3.4 kWh variant comes with a free extended warranty of 5 years or 70,000 km. The 2.2 kWh variant gets a free extended warranty of 5 years or 50,000 km. Interested customers can visit their nearest TVS dealership or the official TVS iQube website.

