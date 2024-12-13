TVS iQube electric scooter: Chance to get up to 100% cashback; Check AMAZING offer

TVS Motor Company has achieved a new milestone by selling 4.5 lakh units of its TVS iQube electric scooter in India. To celebrate this achievement, the company has announced a special offer for its customers.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

If you're planning to buy a TVS iQube electric scooter, now is the perfect time. TVS has sold 4.5 lakh units of this EV scooter in India and has introduced a special, limited-time offer to celebrate.

article_image2

TVS iQube Discount

About TVS iQube electric scooter offer

This offer is valid for only 10 days, from December 12th at 12:00 AM to December 22nd at 11:59 PM. Customers who purchase a TVS iQube electric scooter during this period will get a chance to win a 100% cashback.

article_image3

About TVS iQube electric scooter

The TVS iQube electric scooter is available in multiple variants with 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 5.1 kWh batteries. The ex-showroom price starts from Rs 1.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.85 lakh, depending on the variant. A full charge provides a range of 75 km to 150 km.

article_image4

During this offer period, called the Midnight Carnival, one lucky customer will be selected daily. These lucky winners will receive a 100% cashback on their TVS iQube electric scooter purchase. This offer is applicable to purchases made through TVS dealerships or the official website.

article_image5

Customers who pre-booked the iQube before the offer announcement are also eligible. However, they must purchase their electric scooter during the offer period.

article_image6

All TVS iQube buyers can enjoy guaranteed benefits of up to Rs 30,000. The 3.4 kWh variant comes with a free extended warranty of 5 years or 70,000 km. The 2.2 kWh variant gets a free extended warranty of 5 years or 50,000 km. Interested customers can visit their nearest TVS dealership or the official TVS iQube website.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Recent Stories

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH) snt

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH)

Christmas 2024: 5 Must-Try recipes for a delicious festive feast NTI

Christmas 2024: 5 Must-Try recipes for a delicious festive feast

Opinion Chitradurga The Epicenter of India's Missile Defense with Voronezh Radar AJR

Opinion | Chitradurga: The Epicenter of India's Missile Defense with Voronezh Radar

Rakshasa Gana Astrology: Can They See Ghosts and Spirits? anr

Can people belonging to Rakshasa Gana see ghosts?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon