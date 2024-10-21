Karwa Chauth 2024: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Jackky Bhagnani amid injury [PHOTOS]

Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Jackky Bhagnani despite a back injury. Their heartfelt moments, shared on social media, captured fans' attention and admiration.



Rakul Preet Singh recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, in a heartwarming display of love and tradition. Despite dealing with a back injury, Rakul embraced the festivities and shared her joy on social media.

On Instagram, she posted a series of romantic photos from the celebration, showcasing the couple’s undeniable chemistry. Dressed elegantly in matching red ethnic attire, Rakul wore a stunning red and golden suit, while Jackky complemented her in a stylish red kurta adorned with floral prints. The couple radiated happiness, particularly in a sweet photo where they gazed into each other’s eyes. Another memorable moment captured Rakul looking at Jackky through a sieve, a traditional gesture that adds to the charm of Karwa Chauth.

Rakul’s post quickly went viral, drawing attention from fans who gushed over their adorable looks. Many admired the couple's love, while some pointed out the belt Rakul wore around her waist, speculating it might be for her back pain. One fan jokingly commented, “What is that belt yaarr? I think it was a back pain belt,” while others wished them well and praised their cute moments together.

Earlier this week, Rakul had updated her followers about her health on Instagram. She revealed that she injured her back while lifting weights at the gym, sharing a selfie of herself resting. She reminded her fans, “Health is the biggest wealth,” emphasizing the importance of appreciating our well-being.