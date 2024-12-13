(PHOTOS) Parliament pays solemn tribute to 2001 Sansad attack heroes

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, tributes were paid on Friday. On December 13, 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament and tried to defile the temple of democracy.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament from the attack.

Several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, former MPs, families of martyrs, and other dignitaries also paid their respects. Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody also paid tribute.

article_image2

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacted with the families of the martyrs.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited the blood donation camp organized in the Parliament complex. He interacted with blood donors and medical staff.

article_image3

Later, tributes were paid to the martyrs in the Lok Sabha under the leadership of Speaker Birla. Paying tribute, Birla said: Our vigilant security forces deployed to protect the Parliament complex displayed indomitable courage and bravery in thwarting the terrorist attack. The House pays its humble tribute to the supreme sacrifice of all the great martyrs who attained martyrdom and expresses its deepest condolences to their families.

article_image4

Eight security personnel of the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and Central Reserve Police Force were martyred while bravely confronting the attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. A CPWD employee was also martyred in this attack. Security Assistants of Rajya Sabha Secretariat Jagdish Prasad Yadav, Matbar Singh Negi; CRPF Constable Smt. Kamlesh Kumari; Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police Nanak Chand, Rampal; Head Constables in Delhi Police Om Prakash, Bijender Singh, and Ghanshyam; and Gardener in CPWD Deshraj sacrificed their lives during the terrorist attack. 

article_image5

In honor of their selfless sacrifice, Jagdish Prasad Yadav, Matbar Singh Negi, and Smt. Kamlesh Kumari were posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. Nanak Chand, Rampal, Om Prakash, Bijender Singh, and Ghanshyam were posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.

