India News
The IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala. Rain or thundershowers are expected on December 12 and 17, with varying intensity on other days until December 18
A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka has intensified. Now over the Gulf of Mannar, it is moving west-northwestward towards South Tamil Nadu
An orange alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta on December 15. These districts may experience very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm
Rain is expected in many areas on December 13 and 18, while lighter showers may occur at a few locations on December 14 and 16. Only isolated rainfall is predicted for December 15
Chhattisgarh BREAKS 10-years cold-wave record; Mercury DROPS to THIS
Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian
Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more
Online job scams EXPOSED! Stay safe with THESE 7 practical tips