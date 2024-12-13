India News

IMD Forecasts Rainfall in Kerala

The IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala. Rain or thundershowers are expected on December 12 and 17, with varying intensity on other days until December 18

Image credits: Pixabay

Low-Pressure System Intensifies

A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka has intensified. Now over the Gulf of Mannar, it is moving west-northwestward towards South Tamil Nadu

Image credits: Pixabay

Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall

An orange alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta on December 15. These districts may experience very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm

Image credits: Pixabay

Rainfall Predictions by Date

Rain is expected in many areas on December 13 and 18, while lighter showers may occur at a few locations on December 14 and 16. Only isolated rainfall is predicted for December 15

Image credits: Pixabay

