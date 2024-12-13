Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Daggubati interviews Ram Gopal Verma, S.S. Rajamouli [WATCH]

Rana Daggubati's talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show, has become a fan favorite with its engaging conversations and unique guest dynamics. Featuring industry stalwarts like S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, the show dives deep into creative journeys, offering viewers unparalleled insights and camaraderie

First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

Rana Daggubati continues to capture the audience’s imagination with The Rana Daggubati Show, an engaging talk show featuring some of the biggest personalities in Indian cinema. With every episode, the show scales new heights, garnering a dedicated fanbase drawn to its intriguing conversations, playful rapport, and a unique chemistry between Rana and his guests—qualities rarely seen in similar formats.

The latest episode delves into the creative worlds of legendary filmmakers S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma. The duo shares insights into their experiences while working on Rajamouli's monumental Baahubali series. Reflecting on the film's decade-long journey, Rana mentioned that it represented an era of his life. He explained that the magnitude of the work and its impact became clear only after completion, calling it an effort fueled by immense inspiration. He noted that working on the project was a turning point in his career.

The episode also highlights Ram Gopal Varma, with whom Rana collaborated on the critically acclaimed thriller Department. Both filmmakers, with contrasting approaches and ideologies, shared their creative processes. Rajamouli elaborated that his ideas stem from accumulated inspirations, ranging from books and films to everyday discussions. He likened these influences to a buildup that eventually bursts into a cohesive idea. Meanwhile, Varma revealed that real-life experiences often fuel his stories, citing a gangster’s emotional reaction to his brother’s death as a powerful influence. He explained how such intense, real-life traits shape his narratives.

In a candid moment, Varma surprised viewers by sharing that his iconic film Company was not based on the underworld but on a personal rift with filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. He pointed out that ego conflicts, whether in the underworld or the film industry, often follow a similar pattern.

ALSO READ: Esha Verma SLAMS step-mother 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly in fresh notes; Read on

Rajamouli, reflecting on his inspirations, expressed deep admiration for Sr. NTR, whom he regards not only as a phenomenal actor but also as a groundbreaking director. He acknowledged that Sr. NTR’s impact as an actor often overshadowed his contributions as a director. Beyond cinema, Rajamouli mentioned his respect for individuals like Kurien Verghese and Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose achievements he considers humbling.

Discussing the dynamics of working with family, Rajamouli explained that professionalism always takes precedence. He emphasized that familial bonds are set aside during work, ensuring a professional environment.

The Rana Daggubati Show, an unscripted eight-episode Telugu original produced by Spirit Media, streams on Prime Video. Featuring a stellar lineup of guests such as Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma, the fourth episode is set to premiere on December 14. The show is available in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

