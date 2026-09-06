Ameesha Patel responded to a viral video showing her with cricketer Hardik Pandya, slamming dating rumours. The actor sarcastically dismissed an X user's post suggesting a romantic link, clarifying their interaction was merely a friendly gesture.

Actor Ameesha Patel has hit back at a social media user after he tried to link her romantically with cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actor reacted to a viral video showing the two together and made it clear that a friendly gesture should not be turned into something more.

Hardik and Ameesha were recently spotted together at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. A video from the gathering soon went viral on social media, showing Ameesha introducing the cricketer to some of her friends. The video caught attention after an X user shared it and suggested that there could be more to their equation.

Sharing the video, the X user wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha Patel's Sarcastic Response

Ameesha later shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Stories and sarcastically responded to the dating speculation. Taking a dig at the user’s interpretation of the moment, she wrote, “So true ya. My god ur correct… truly romantic way my hand was on him.”

The actor then took another swipe at the user, questioning why he was reading a romantic angle into what appeared to be a casual interaction between friends. “I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things…,” Ameesha wrote.

Hardik Pandya's Relationship Status

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka Instagram-official on October 10, 2025, two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Gadar 2’, where she returned as Sakina alongside Sunny Deol. The film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in key roles. (ANI)