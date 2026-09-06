Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has seen massive growth on its second day. The film collected Rs 32.50 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total box office collection to Rs 60.35 crore in India.

Mirzapur Movie's Strong Box Office Start

After opening on a strong note, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ has witnessed an even bigger jump on its second day at the box office. The film earned Rs 32.50 crore nett in India on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 60.35 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial opened with Rs 27.85 crore on Friday.

On Saturday, the film recorded a 16.70 per cent growth over its opening-day business.

The rise comes despite the film getting an additional boost on Friday due to the Janmashtami festivities.

Saturday’s growth has given the film a strong start to its opening weekend.

Weekend Projections and Regional Collections

According to Adarsh, the film could be heading towards a R 95 crore mark in its first three days if it maintains its pace on Sunday.

The Hindi version has earned Rs 60.35 crore in two days, while the Telugu version, which had a limited release, has collected Ra 54 lakh during the same period.

🔥 BIG FRIDAY 🔥 BIGGER SATURDAY... 'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' ROARS ON DAY 2... After a sensational Friday, #MirzapurTheMovie smashes the ball out of the stadium on Saturday. 🔥 Growth on Saturday [vis-a-vis Friday]: 16.70% IMPORTANTLY, this growth has come despite the additional… pic.twitter.com/MUNhbOJ5Yo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2026

About the Film

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ released in theatres on September 4, 2026. (ANI)