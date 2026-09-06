Farah Khan shared an emotional post as her triplets Czar, Diva and Anya, moved out of Mumbai for university studies in the US. She posted pictures from their goodbyes and used the title track of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ for the occasion.

For Farah Khan, saying goodbye to all three of her children at the same time was not easy. The filmmaker and choreographer recently shared an emotional post as her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya, moved out of Mumbai to begin their university studies, seemingly in three different cities across the US.

Farah shared a series of pictures on her Instagram that gave fans a glimpse of the time she spent with her children before dropping them off. She also chose the title track of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ as a special goodbye to them.

Sharing the pictures, Farah spoke about how difficult it was to see all three children leave home. She wrote, “If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3pieces of my heart Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember , all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics.. p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song."

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Bollywood Celebs React

Farah also received love from several friends and colleagues in the comments section. Karan Johar called her the “Best mom ever,” while Rhea Kapoor wrote, “I can’t believe they are so big.” Siddharth, Namrata Shirodkar, Riddhima Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others also reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Family Milestones

The filmmaker had earlier shared another special moment from her children’s lives when they graduated from school in May. She posted pictures from the graduation ceremony, where Czar, Diva and Anya received their degrees from Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani.

Farah married filmmaker Shirish Kunder, who was the editor of her film Main Hoon Naa, on December 9, 2004. The couple later worked together on films including Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. They welcomed their triplets in 2008. Czar is their son, while Diva and Anya are their daughters. (ANI)