Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra pushes Rajat Dalal into pool, escalating tensions in the house [WATCH]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, tensions soared during the 'Time God' task when Karan Veer Mehra pushed Rajat Dalal into the pool, leading to a fiery confrontation and shifting alliances.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, the highly anticipated 'Time God' task took a dramatic turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The task, which saw contestants divided into two groups, was designed to test their creativity and strategy. The objective was to impress Avinash, the reigning Time God, with their painting skills. What began as a friendly competition quickly descended into chaos as contestants clashed over their methods and tactics.

Things took a darker turn when several housemates, in a bid to sabotage each other, began throwing paint at their opponents’ artwork. The situation escalated even further when Karan Veer Mehra pushed Rajat Dalal into the pool, causing Rajat to slip and fall. Furious over the aggressive act, Rajat charged toward Karan, sparking a heated confrontation. The chaos spread, with other contestants rushing in to separate the two.

Amidst the drama, Vivian Dsena, who had been grappling with his relationships inside the house, made a bold move that would change the dynamics of the game. Taking his wife Nouran’s advice to heart, he nominated Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar for eviction. His decision marked the end of his friendship with Karan, as Vivian bluntly declared, "I’m not your friend anymore." He also expressed his dissatisfaction with Shilpa’s unclear gameplay, choosing her as his second nomination.

Vivian’s decision shocked many of the housemates, especially Karan, who was visibly taken aback. The turning point came during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Nouran appeared on screen and openly criticized Vivian’s loyalty to Karan. She urged him to stop being passive and confront those manipulating him. Her heartfelt advice pushed Vivian to reconsider his approach, leaving him deep in thought as he prepared to navigate the challenges ahead.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

