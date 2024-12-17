RBI discontinues specific Rs 5 coins from circulation: Here's Why

The Central Government and RBI have made an important decision regarding the 5 rupee coin. A specific type of 5 rupee coin is being withdrawn from circulation.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

RBI Bans Rs 5 Coin

Online transactions have become easier with the creation of Digital India. Nowadays, many people use apps like GPay and PhonePe instead of carrying cash. At the same time, there is always a problem in carrying small coins. Many people do not like to keep a lot of change.

article_image2

The Central Government and RBI have made an important decision regarding coins. A specific coin is being withdrawn from circulation. Information has been released that the 5 rupee coin is going to be declared invalid. The Central Government decides how many coins should be produced in a year.

article_image3

Instructions will then be given to the Reserve Bank. If a coin or rupee note is withdrawn from circulation or newly issued, the approval of the Central Government is required for the Reserve Bank.

article_image4

Currently, coins from 1 rupee to 20 rupees are in circulation. In this situation, information suggests that the 5 rupee coin is going to be withdrawn from circulation. Various types of 5 rupee coins are in circulation in India. There are coins made of brass and a thicker metal.

article_image5

Currently, the number of thicker coins has decreased. Also, 5 rupee coins made of thicker metal are not being produced.

article_image6

Only brass coins are in circulation. But do you know why these coins are not being produced?

There is a big reason why the production of thicker 5 rupee coins is being stopped. Thick metal is required to make these coins. 4 or 5 blades can be made from this one coin. Thus, many people do blade business. Crores of rupees of business is happening.

article_image7

Many people make blades from coins. This is why the government has taken this decision. Currently, thicker 5 rupee coins are not being produced. The Central Government and RBI have taken this decision. Only brass 5 rupee coins will be in circulation. Thicker 5 rupee coins will not be available. If you have thicker 5 rupee coins, you don't need to worry. There is no need to deposit them in the bank.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Billionaires Ambani and Adani drop out of $100 billion club; Read vkp

Indian Billionaires Ambani and Adani drop out of $100 billion club; Read

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized vkp

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute snt

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Recent Stories

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls gcw

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment RBA

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon