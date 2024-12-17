Christmas 2024: Who is Santa Claus? Know history, origins and traditions

Santa Claus, a beloved Christmas figure, resides at the North Pole with Mrs. Claus, receiving letters from children requesting gifts. His iconic "ho ho ho" laughter and image gained popularity in the 19th century, largely influenced by the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas."

First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

Santa Claus: Bringing Christmas Cheer

Santa Claus, a cheerful figure in a red suit, brings joy and gifts on Christmas Eve. Children are encouraged to be good to receive presents from him.

Santa Claus: The Gift-Giving Legend

Santa Claus, aided by elves, makes toys for children. He receives gift requests and resides at the North Pole with Mrs. Claus.

Santa Claus: From Saint Nicholas to Icon

The story of Santa Claus dates back to Saint Nicholas, a monk who helped the needy. This real figure evolved into the beloved Santa Claus.

Santa Claus: Evolution of an Image

Saint Nicholas used his wealth to help others. His image evolved over time, influenced by authors like Washington Irving.

Santa Claus: From Sinterklaas to America

The legend of Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Saint Nicholas, spread to America, evolving into the name Santa Claus.

