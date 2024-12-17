Sonakshi Sinha responds to Mukesh Khanna's criticism about her 'upbringing'; Here's what she said

Sonakshi Sinha recently addressed Mukesh Khanna’s criticism regarding her 2019 Kaun Banega Crorepati appearance, where she failed to answer a Ramayana-related question. Khanna blamed her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her lack of knowledge

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Sonakshi Sinha recently addressed veteran actor Mukesh Khanna’s repeated criticism of her upbringing following her inability to answer a question about the Ramayana on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2019. Mukesh Khanna had recently attributed the incident to her father, Shatrughan Sinha, suggesting he failed to teach her about Indian culture. In response, Sonakshi shared a detailed post on Instagram Stories, urging him to move on from the matter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

In her post, Sonakshi explained that while she had indeed failed to answer a question about the Ramayana correctly during her KBC appearance, two other women on the hot seat had also been unable to answer. She claimed, however, that only her name was being singled out repeatedly. She attributed this focus to "quite obvious reasons." Reflecting on the incident, she admitted to blanking out momentarily, describing it as a human tendency, and forgetting for whom the sanjeevani booti was brought.

Sonakshi also invoked lessons from the Ramayana, reminding Mukesh Khanna of Lord Ram’s teachings on forgiveness. She suggested that if Lord Ram could forgive Manthara, Kaikeyi, and even Ravan, he too could let go of the incident. However, she clarified that she did not require his forgiveness but expected him to stop revisiting the episode to gain publicity at her and her family’s expense.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya share secrets of their relationship; Read on

Addressing Mukesh Khanna’s remarks about her father’s parenting, Sonakshi emphasized that the values instilled by her father had guided her to respond respectfully despite the actor’s distasteful comments. She ended her post by wishing him well while firmly asking him to stop commenting on the matter.

Mukesh Khanna, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, had earlier remarked that the blame for Sonakshi’s lack of knowledge about the Ramayana rested with her father, questioning why he had not taught her about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. He further stated that as Shaktimaan, he would have educated children about these traditions.

Sonakshi’s slip-up on KBC Season 11 in 2019 had sparked widespread trolling on social media, with users criticizing her lack of knowledge about the Ramayana. She had taken a lifeline to answer a question related to the epic, which became a point of contention online.

