Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

Vivian Dsena has been making waves on Bigg Boss 18, with recent events turning the spotlight firmly on him. The drama began when Salman Khan reprimanded him for failing to address major issues within the house, leaving Vivian under pressure. This was followed by a pivotal moment during the weekend when Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, made a surprise appearance and offered him some tough love, urging him to take a stand.

In the latest promo, tensions escalate as Vivian confronts his close friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. He questions Avinash about his decision to nominate him, asking why he didn’t nominate Shilpa Shirodkar. Vivian also calls out Eisha for freezing after taking a photo, hinting at her lack of involvement in the house’s dynamics. His frustration is palpable as he accuses Avinash of covering up Eisha’s mistakes instead of being straightforward with him. Vivian later expresses his disillusionment, declaring that the entire house is full of "dishonest" people despite his genuine efforts to show love and kindness.

The drama takes a decisive turn when, inspired by Nouran’s advice, Vivian takes bold action during the nomination task. He nominates Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa, signaling a shift in his alliances. He bluntly tells Karan, "I’m not your friend anymore," while explaining that Shilpa’s unclear gameplay made her a target. This move stuns the housemates, with Karan visibly shocked by the sudden fallout.

Vivian’s wife, Nouran, did not hold back in her critique during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She expressed her frustration with Vivian’s loyalty to Karan, claiming that Karan had been using him for weeks. Nouran encouraged her husband to stop playing the peacemaker and start standing up for himself, urging him to confront those manipulating him. Her emotional words have had an impact, prompting Vivian to rethink his approach to the game and his relationships inside the house.

