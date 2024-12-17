Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

Vivian Dsena faces escalating tensions on Bigg Boss 18 after confronting friends Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Inspired by his wife Nouran's advice, he makes bold moves in the game.

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife's wake-up call [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Vivian Dsena has been making waves on Bigg Boss 18, with recent events turning the spotlight firmly on him. The drama began when Salman Khan reprimanded him for failing to address major issues within the house, leaving Vivian under pressure. This was followed by a pivotal moment during the weekend when Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, made a surprise appearance and offered him some tough love, urging him to take a stand.

In the latest promo, tensions escalate as Vivian confronts his close friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. He questions Avinash about his decision to nominate him, asking why he didn’t nominate Shilpa Shirodkar. Vivian also calls out Eisha for freezing after taking a photo, hinting at her lack of involvement in the house’s dynamics. His frustration is palpable as he accuses Avinash of covering up Eisha’s mistakes instead of being straightforward with him. Vivian later expresses his disillusionment, declaring that the entire house is full of "dishonest" people despite his genuine efforts to show love and kindness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The drama takes a decisive turn when, inspired by Nouran’s advice, Vivian takes bold action during the nomination task. He nominates Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa, signaling a shift in his alliances. He bluntly tells Karan, "I’m not your friend anymore," while explaining that Shilpa’s unclear gameplay made her a target. This move stuns the housemates, with Karan visibly shocked by the sudden fallout.

Vivian’s wife, Nouran, did not hold back in her critique during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She expressed her frustration with Vivian’s loyalty to Karan, claiming that Karan had been using him for weeks. Nouran encouraged her husband to stop playing the peacemaker and start standing up for himself, urging him to confront those manipulating him. Her emotional words have had an impact, prompting Vivian to rethink his approach to the game and his relationships inside the house.

ALSO READ Riteish Deshmukh Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of star

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sonakshi Sinha responds to Mukesh Khanna's criticism about her 'upbringing'; Here's what she said ATG

Sonakshi Sinha responds to Mukesh Khanna's criticism about her 'upbringing'; Here's what she said

Varun Dhawan calls Amit Shah 'Hanuman' of Indian politics RBA

Varun Dhawan calls Amit Shah 'Hanuman' of Indian politics

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya's feet at their wedding- Viral video sparks fan reactions NTI

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya’s feet at their wedding– Viral video sparks fan reactions

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly faces backlash for false allegations against Karan Veer Mehra NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly faces backlash for false allegations against Karan Veer Mehra

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan OPENS up on fatherhood; responsibilities he takes for daughter Lara ATG

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan OPENS up on fatherhood; responsibilities he takes for daughter Lara

Recent Stories

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad dmn

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad

Want to kidnap you happily Gurugram resident shares uber drivers frightening text check full post here gcw

'Want to kidnap you happily': Gurugram resident shares Uber driver's frightening text | Check FULL post here

BREAKING Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway snt

BREAKING: Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones NTI

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

Sun Pharma to Medanta: Top 5 stocks to buy before 2025 for portfolio ATG

Sun Pharma to Medanta: Top 5 stocks to buy before 2025 for portfolio

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon