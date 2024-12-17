PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy pre-Christmas celebration with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, a worldwide celebrity, has an active social media presence and keeps followers informed about her personal life. The actress is in the Christmas spirit and has posted fresh photographs from her home. Nick Jonas and Malti Marie are also spotted in the candid photos. It quickly went viral, with fans responding to it.

Priyanka Chopra took the time to share images with the caption 'Home' on Instagram. In the first shot, the actress and Nick are posing. The second and third photos show their cat posing and relaxing. In other photographs, we can observe Malti Marie playing with various items and eating her food. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful Couple Priyanka & Nick." Another wrote, “Most Beautiful and Wonderful Family Priyanka."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently stole the stage at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following their amazing performance on the red carpet, the pair decided to prolong their trip and spend a relaxed holiday together. On December 14, Priyanka uploaded images from their desert vacation, expressing her hope for "more days like these."

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a number of photos from their vacation. The first photograph shows her riding a sand bike while wearing a white crop top, a shirt and denim trousers, with her hair covered by a white towel for protection. The fun continued with a wonderful video of Priyanka smiling as Nick engaged with a camel while making goofy faces. The couple later ate local specialities before dressing up to tour the city. Priyanka, always the image of delight, captioned her post, "More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has concluded the shoot for Citadel Season 2. She will also feature in Heads of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has The Bluff in the works. The actress is scheduled to return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa.

