AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Bumrah-Akash help India avoid follow-on; WATCH Kohli-Gambhir's high-five, Rohit smiles

India avoided the follow-on, scoring 252 for nine when bad light forced early stumps on day 4 of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

India managed to avoid the follow-on on the fourth day of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Gabba, Brisbane, scoring 252 for 9 when bad light forced an early close of play on Tuesday. Despite Australia’s dominant position, the Indian lower order, led by Ravindra Jadeja (77) and KL Rahul (84), put up a strong fight to keep their hopes alive in the contest.

India, still trailing by 193 runs, resumed the day at 51 for 4, with the prospect of following on looming large. The early loss of captain Rohit Sharma (10) did little to dampen Rahul's resolve. The opener brought up his 17th Test half-century, contributing 84 runs and sharing a crucial 67-run stand with Jadeja.

Jadeja, who was at his gritty best, played a valiant knock before falling to Pat Cummins in the post-lunch session. India were briefly halted by a rain interruption, but Jadeja continued to rally India's lower order alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy (16), who was dismissed by Cummins as well.

As the afternoon wore on, it was Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27) who saved India from the follow-on, with Akash playing a heroic, unbeaten knock of 39 off 54 balls. The duo, along with Bumrah’s determined support, added vital runs that allowed India to get past the 250-mark.

Amidst the battle on the field, a lighter moment unfolded in the Indian camp when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were spotted exchanging a high-five, sharing a brief moment of camaraderie. The ever-smiling Rohit Sharma, despite his early dismissal, seemed to enjoy the team spirit, standing by as the players fought on.

While the Indian resistance continued, Australia’s bowlers, spearheaded by skipper Pat Cummins (4/80), applied constant pressure. Mitchell Starc also chipped in with three wickets for 83 runs, while Nathan Lyon (1/54) claimed a wicket. India’s resilience on a challenging day came despite the absence of Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out due to injury.

With the match delicately poised, India will hope to extend their innings and further reduce the deficit. The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1, with everything to play for as both teams eye a crucial victory.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 445

India 1st Innings: 252 for 9 in 74.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/80).

