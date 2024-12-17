'They do not have guidance': Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi

On December 10, the Kapoor family travelled to New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They extended an invitation to Modi to attend the Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

They do not have guidance: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi RBA
Kangana Ranaut has responded to the meeting of members of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Kangana, a BJP MP, described the film industry's meeting with PM Modi as a positive milestone. She said Bollywood stars are 'orphaned' and require suitable mentoring.

"I believe our film business needs supervision. This is soft power, which is underutilised. Today, whether it's PM Modi, our other gurus, the Information Broadcast Ministry, or other programs, I've been in the profession for 20 years. I believe this industry is entirely orphaned. Because they do not have guidance. Anyone may seize the Jihadi or Palestinian agendas. Kangana told Aaj Tak they have no guidance and don't know where to go.

Kangana also made some disturbing charges about the film business, claiming that stars are frequently enticed into unethical behaviour. “They gave them some money and made them do anything anywhere. Dawood takes them to his parties. They often become targets of hawala and drugs. They are very vulnerable. They are given responsibilities. They are allowed to meet. They also feel that yes, we meet the Prime Minister. He looks after our work. He thinks about us. Such things don’t happen there. They feel that they can do anything. They will go and dance at gangsters’ parties. They feel that no one is watching them," she added.

“It is a very good step that they are looking at the mainstream. We do not get the same treatment as other industries. We make so many films, generate so much revenue. To be factual, yes, I have requested to meet PM Modi ji. I hope one day he will call me and I will meet him," Kangana continued.

The Kapoor family visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10 in New Delhi and invited him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. Several photographs from their encounter have become popular on social media.

