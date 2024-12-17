Trisha’s PHOTO with Atlee and Kalyani Priyadarshan goes viral from Keerthy Suresh’s wedding

Trisha’s photo with Atlee, Priya, and Kalyani Priyadarshan from Keerthy Suresh’s Goa wedding has gone viral, capturing the star-studded celebration attended by notable celebrities from the film industry.

Tamil actress Trisha made a stylish appearance at the wedding of actress Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil in Goa, where she was seen mingling with several other notable personalities from the film industry. The wedding, which took place on December 12, followed traditional Iyengar customs, marking a joyous occasion for the couple and their close-knit circle of friends and family.

A recent photo from the wedding has gone viral on social media, capturing Trisha alongside director Atlee, his wife Priya, and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. In the picture, Trisha looks stunning in a pale green and purple silk saree, adding an elegant touch to the celebrations. Atlee, dressed in a light sandal-colored kurta, and Priya, his wife, who wore a delicate lavender saree, complement each other perfectly. Kalyani, known for her vibrant style, also shared glimpses from the wedding, including a bright green saree that caught the eye.

Among other celebrities attending the wedding were Thalapathy Vijay, Telugu actor Nani, and his wife Anjana Yelavarthy, all of whom added to the star-studded affair. A video also surfaced showing Vijay and Trisha together at the airport, fueling further excitement among fans who are eager to see more behind-the-scenes moments of the wedding.

Keerthy Suresh’s wedding to Antony Thattil was an intimate celebration, as the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Known for her impeccable taste and elegance, Keerthy’s wedding has been the talk of the town, and her fans have been eagerly awaiting more pictures and videos from the grand event in Goa.

