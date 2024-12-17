BREAKING: Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP chief BY Vijayendra in money laundering case

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the FIR registered against BJP State President BY Vijayendra, who was accused of extorting money under the guise of electoral bonds. The case, which also names Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a co-accused, was filed at Tilaknagar police station in Bengaluru.

The allegations surfaced during Vijayendra's tenure as Vice President of the Karnataka BJP. The FIR accused him and others of involvement in a money laundering case related to electoral bonds. However, the High Court dismissed the charges, providing relief to Vijayendra and the co-accused in the case.

This case had triggered significant political discussions in the state, given the high-profile nature of those involved. While the FIR was initially registered over allegations of financial irregularities and extortion, the High Court's decision now marks a major turning point.

Developing story.

