Ukraine claims responsibility for Moscow blast that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov

Ukraine's SBU has reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, in a bombing in Moscow on Tuesday.

Ukraine's SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, in a bombing in Moscow on Tuesday. According to sources within the agency, the attack was a "special operation" conducted by Ukraine’s security service.

“The liquidation of Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical and biological defence troops is a special operation by the SBU,” the source told AFP.

The explosion, which took place today morning, killed Kirillov and his deputy when an explosive device attached to a scooter detonated outside a residential building in southeastern Moscow. The two men were leaving the building at the time of the blast, which occurred on Ryazansky Avenue.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Also read: Russian General Igor Kirillov sanctioned over chemical weapon use in Ukraine killed in Moscow blast (WATCH)

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the details, stating that the explosive device had been planted on a scooter near the entrance of the residential building and was detonated remotely. The committee referred to the attack as an “unprecedented crime” within Moscow, which has seen a rise in attacks targeting Russian officials.

The explosion shattered several windows of the building and caused severe damage to the front door, according to an Agence France-Presse reporter on the scene.

General Kirillov, who had held his position since 2017, was responsible for overseeing Russia's radiological, chemical, and biological defense unit. This specialized force, known as RKhBZ, operates in environments contaminated by hazardous substances.

On Monday, Ukrainian prosecutors charged the general with using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Post.

In October, the UK government imposed sanctions on Kirillov and his unit for allegedly deploying these "barbaric weapons," a claim Moscow has denied. Both the UK and the US have accused Russia of using the toxic agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Chloropicrin is a toxic liquid with a strong odor, known for its choking effect, and was widely used as a form of tear gas during World War I. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) specifically prohibits its use. Russia has stated that it no longer possesses a military chemical arsenal, but faces growing pressure to provide more transparency regarding the alleged use of toxic weapons.

In June, Ukraine accused Russia of ramping up attacks with prohibited hazardous chemicals, registering over 700 cases of their use the previous month.

The explosion on Tuesday occurred just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his forces had gained the upper hand on the frontlines in Ukraine.

In recent months, Russia's military has advanced across eastern Ukraine at its fastest pace since the early days of its offensive, which began in February 2022. Both Moscow and Kyiv are aiming to strengthen their positions ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in January. Trump has promised to bring an end to the conflict.

Latest Videos