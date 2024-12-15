Lifestyle

Photos: Nita Ambani's exquisite Banarasi sarees of 2024

Rangkat Saree

Nita Ambani's saree, crafted from 28 Chowk Jal Rangkat, features intricate floral designs in real zari. Its creation took six months.

Pink Charbagh Banarasi Saree

Nita Ambani's 2024 pink Charbagh saree showcases exquisite Banarasi craftsmanship with multi-colored Meena work and a blouse adorned with real gold.

Tissue Banarasi Saree

Nita Ambani's Tissue Banarasi saree, draped in Gujarati style, features gold and silver zari embroidery using the Kadwa technique.

Pink Organza Silk Banarasi Saree

Nita Ambani's pink organza saree, handwoven with real zari, exudes a classic look. She paired it with a handwoven French lace blouse.

Beige Tussar Georgette Banarasi Saree

Nita Ambani looks elegant in a beige Tussar georgette Banarasi saree, handwoven with gold and silk.

Banarasi Jangla Saree

Nita Ambani stunned in a handwoven Banarasi Jangla saree at the Miss World 2024 competition.

