World News

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Top 10 RICHEST people in the World in 2024

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the world's richest person with $442 billion.

Image credits: google

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $248 billion.

Image credits: google

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has $223 billion in assets.

Image credits: google

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, has a net worth of $195 billion.

Image credits: google

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury goods company LVMH, has a net worth of $181 billion.

Image credits: google

Larry Page

Larry Page, Google co-founder, has a net worth of $171 billion.

Image credits: google

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, has a net worth of $165 billion.

Image credits: google

Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin, Google co-founder, has a net worth of $161 billion.

Image credits: google

Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO, has a net worth of $156 billion.

Image credits: google

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, famed investor and businessman, has a net worth of $143 billion.

Image credits: google

