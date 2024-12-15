Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Top 10 RICHEST people in the World in 2024

World News
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the world's richest person with $442 billion.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $248 billion.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has $223 billion in assets.
Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, has a net worth of $195 billion.
Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury goods company LVMH, has a net worth of $181 billion.
Larry Page, Google co-founder, has a net worth of $171 billion.
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, has a net worth of $165 billion.
Sergey Brin, Google co-founder, has a net worth of $161 billion.
Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO, has a net worth of $156 billion.
Warren Buffett, famed investor and businessman, has a net worth of $143 billion.
