Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain clash over nominations during room shuffling; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17's Dec 6 episode featured room reshuffling, intense drama, and a heated dispute between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Vicky declined a room change offer but nominated Anurag Dobhal instead of Ankita, triggering a major argument

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, aired on December 6, 2023, viewers witnessed yet another round of room reshuffling, accompanied by intense drama, fights, and arguments. Notably, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra managed to sort out their differences, while married couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande found themselves embroiled in a heated argument.

    The focal point of the episode revolved around Vicky Jain being presented with an option to move to the Dil room. However, the condition was that he had to nominate Ankita Lokhande throughout the season and retract Neil Bhatt's nomination. Despite declining the offer, Vicky expressed a desire to change the nominated contestant from Ankita to someone else. Bigg Boss then prompted Vicky to choose a replacement, and he named Anurag Dobhal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Vicky revealed that he regretted his decision from the previous week when he took Anurag's punishment and transferred it to Neil. Acknowledging his mistake and feeling guilty, Vicky decided to rectify it by nominating Anurag Dobhal for the entire season instead of Neil Bhatt.

    ALSO READ: 'The Archies': Why is Agastya Nanda 'missing-in-action' on Instagram? Here's what we know

    Ankita Lokhande confronted Vicky about this decision, leading to a major altercation between the couple. Ankita sought clarification on whether Vicky proposed Anurag's name or if it was a decision imposed by Bigg Boss. Other contestants chimed in, taking jabs at Anurag for trusting Vicky Bhaiyya. Irritated by the allegations, Vicky refused to engage in further discussion with Ankita, stating, "Yeh kya hai interrogation. Mujhe nahi batana hai kuch. Mai sabkuch nahi bata sakta. Mere dil mey feelings thi, toh maine bol diya. Bas." (What is this interrogation? I don't want to say anything. I can't tell you everything. I had this feeling in my heart and I said it. That's it.)

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar

    Following a compelling session, the Dil room was assigned to Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, and Rinku Dhawan. The Dimaag room now accommodates Arun Mashettey and Aishwarya Sharma, while the Dum room consists of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, and Abhishek Kumar.

    The recent episode left viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the unfolding dynamics and tensions within the Bigg Boss 17 house.

