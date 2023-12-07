Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar

    On a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan', Karan Johar revealed that according to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal gave his career-best performance in 'Dunki'. Vicky went on to reveal an interesting anecdote from his experience of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 1:40 AM IST

    The seventh episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani started off with both giving out interesting trivia on their marriages with Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra respectively. 

    Karan Johar asked Vicky Kaushal to elaborate on his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan and in the while revealing that Shah Rukh has called his performance in 'Dunki' as his best performance to date. He went on to add that Shah Rukh commented that Vicky was 'exceptional' in the film. Karan further asked if it was a fantastic experience working with him. 

    To this Vicky answered that it's a fantastic experience to even meet Shah Rukh Khan. Vicky went on to add that, ''There was so much to learn''. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Vicky Kaushal on Shah Rukh Khan

    Vicky Kaushal shared his experience and stated that he understood why he is the 'Badshah' of Bollywood. Vicky reveals that he was on set as if it was his first film. He adds that Shah Rukh not only knows his own lines but he knows the lines of all the characters. 

    Vicky revealed an interesting anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan while they were shooting for 'Dunki'. He said that, '' On one of the shoot dates he had to rush for some important work and it was a very critical moment in the film for my character and he just could not be there for that shot and I had to give the shot with the body double. After finishing his work, late at night Shah Rukh called, which I missed, and he sent a long message saying that we will shoot that shot again''. 

    He went on to add that Shah Rukh apologized for his absence that day and said that he could not be there that day to give just those cues. Vicky expressed that it was not necessary and that the shot went okay and the director Rajkumar Hirani was also happy with the way the shot shaped up.

    But Shah Rukh being the passionate actor that he is could only be convinced after he had seen those shot with his own eyes. Vicky also added that he gives his 100% percent while he is even taking to somebody, ''if he is talking to you, 100% of his being is talking to you.''

    This little affirming tale sets the tone to what an enigma Shah Rukh Khan is. 

    About 'Dunki'

    'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover in pivotal roles is releasing on 21st of December. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is being produced by Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. This is Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan who was earlier helmed blockbuster movies like '3 Idiots', 'Munna Bhai MBBS' etc.

