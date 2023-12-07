'The Archies': Why is Agastya Nanda 'missing-in-action' on Instagram? Here's what we know

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, debuted in "The Archies" alongside Suhana Khan. In a recent interview, he humorously revealed his aversion to social media due to a failed Instagram reveal involving a collage. Despite his absence, he admitted to a private account for watching reels

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, has recently made his acting debut in the film "The Archies," alongside co-stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina. Despite the active social media presence of most of his co-stars, Agastya has remained notably absent from any social media platform. When questioned about his decision to stay away from social media, Agastya provided a humorous explanation during an interview.

According to Agastya, he had initially created a social media account but found himself stressed about what to post and how to present himself. Recounting his attempt at a "cool artsy thing," he mentioned creating a collage, thinking it would be a significant reveal of his online presence. However, the response did not go as expected. Despite initially gaining followers when his account was made public, the count dropped significantly after the collage post, from 20,000 to 500 followers. Reflecting on this experience, Agastya stated, "So I avoid it. It’s best that I stay away."

Agastya shared an amusing incident involving Suhana Khan, revealing that she commented "unfollowing" on his social media post featuring the collage. He humorously added, "My family was sending me articles because Suhana, my very great friend, commented on a post saying 'Unfollowing.' And someone commented saying 'This is rubbish.' It made news- 'Agastya Nanda's Instagram reveal fails.' So that's why, guys, I'm not on social media."

Despite his absence from mainstream social media platforms, Agastya confessed to having a fake account for watching reels. He did not elaborate further on this private social media activity.

Regarding Agastya Nanda’s debut film "The Archies," is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film explores themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion within the unique Anglo-Indian community. "The Archies" released today on Netflix.