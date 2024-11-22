Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan set to appear for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan? Read on

Hina Khan is set to appear at Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. She was a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 11 and is currently battling breast cancer

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 9:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

Hina Khan, celebrated for her performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her impactful stint on Bigg Boss 11, continues to motivate fans as she bravely battles stage three breast cancer. Despite her health challenges, Hina remains active on social media, regularly updating her followers with inspiring messages about her journey and spreading positivity.

According to reports from India Forums, Hina is set to make a guest appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. She will interact with the contestants, showcasing her resilience and determination to engage with her professional commitments. Previously, Hina has been lauded for her public appearances, including walking the ramp for designers, which reflects her strength and positivity.

Hina also stays active in her personal life, making the most of every moment. Recently, she enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, relishing the scenic beauty of the beaches. During this trip, she sustained a minor injury, which she shared with her fans on Instagram. In her post, she described how small injuries can sometimes cause significant discomfort, referring to them as “Maldivian souvenirs.” Alongside her message, she posted a picture showing bruises on her leg.

In another Instagram update, Hina shared a smiling picture of herself in a pink nightsuit and bucket hat, holding a glass of juice. She accompanied the post with a heartfelt note encouraging her fans to trust their journey, stay hopeful, and always wear a smile, expressing gratitude and sending love to her followers.

Earlier, Hina had posted a black-and-white image with Rocky Jaiswal, capturing the couple standing by the beach, gazing at the expansive ocean. This intimate moment between the two set couple goals for their fans, highlighting the strength of their bond.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS]

Hina Khan’s journey, marked by courage and positivity, continues to resonate with fans and admirers alike, reminding everyone of the importance of resilience and gratitude in the face of adversity.

