    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read)

    Shakira had spent time in Spain between 2012 and 2014 despite her official address being in the Bahamas. She allegedly failed to pay €14.5 million ($15.8 million) in taxes. 

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    The celebrated pop star Shakira who is known for her hit songs such as 'Hips Don't Lie' and 'Waka Waka', has been charged with tax evasion. Charges have been brought against her by the Spanish government and on the other hand, she has managed to negotiate a last-minute compromise with Spanish prosecutors on the opening day of her trial in Barcelona. 

    What is Shakira charged for?

    According to the Spanish government, Individuals who stay in Spain for more than six months in a year are regarded as residents for tax purposes under Spanish law. The Colombian singer allegedly failed to pay €14.5 million ($15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The 46-year-old had spent time in Spain during those years, despite her official address being in the Bahamas. The tax rates in the Bahamas are much lower than those in Spain. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    How much fine does Shakira have to pay?

    Despite her assurances of innocence, the pop artist has agreed to pay a substantial fine of €7.3 million ($8 million). This surprising resolution brought a fascinating dimension to Shakira's legal troubles.

    The investigation

    The Spanish prosecution planned to call 117 witnesses to testify regarding Shakira's residency, including beauticians, healthcare workers, and Shakira's driver. If she is found guilty, she could face a prison sentence of eight years and two months, as well as a fine of €23.8 million ($26 million).

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
