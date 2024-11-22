Entertainment

Top 10 Most Expensive Bollywood Weddings

Bollywood star weddings generate significant buzz, especially regarding their extravagant expenses. Here are the top 10 most expensive Bollywood wedding

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal (December 9, 2021)

120 guests were accommodated in the most exclusive suites at Six Senses Fort Barwara, costing ₹5 lakh per night. The wedding reportedly cost ₹4.7 crore

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra (November 22, 2009)

Held at a farmhouse near Khandala, Mumbai, this wedding reportedly cost around ₹5 crore

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra (February 7, 2023)

The wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, and reportedly cost around ₹6 crore

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan (April 20, 2007)

Held at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, the wedding reportedly cost ₹6 crore

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan (October 16, 2012)

The nikah ceremony and reception reportedly cost ₹10 crore. Kareena wore jewelry worth ₹4 crore. A registered marriage preceded the nikah

Hansika Motwani & Sohael Khaturiya (December 4, 2022)

The couple booked Jaipur's Mundota Fort & Palace for 3 days, with suites costing ₹60,000/night. The wedding cost nearly ₹20 crore

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas (December 1, 2018)

The wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, and two receptions cost ₹75.5 crore. The venue alone cost ₹3.2 crore, and Priyanka's ring was ₹1.3 crore

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh (November 14, 2018)

The wedding at Lake Como, Italy, and two receptions cost ₹77 crore. The wedding venue alone cost ₹1.73 crore

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli (December 11, 2017)

The wedding in Tuscany, Italy, and receptions in India totaled ₹100 crore. Anushka's ring cost ₹1 crore, and the venue was ₹1 crore/guest/week

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain (December 14, 2021)

The wedding and reception at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, cost approximately ₹100 crore, including designer outfits, jewelry, and decor

4 Weddings Exceeded Stree 2's Budget

The combined cost of Priyanka, Deepika, Anushka, and Ankita's weddings exceeded the budget of 'Stree 2' (approx. ₹60 crore)

