    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more

    Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' unveils Ajay Devgn's return as Bajirao Singham, creating buzz for the third installment in the franchise. Kareena Kapoor joins, and the film unites Bollywood's cop universe with Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film, "Singham Again," is set to hit the silver screen next year, and the excitement surrounding the project continues to build. Recently, the director revealed the first look of Ajay Devgn, who is reprising his iconic role as the formidable cop Bajirao Singham. Shetty shared the gripping image along with the caption, "Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!… SINGHAM AGAIN…"

    Directed by Rohit Shetty, "Singham Again" marks the third installment in the successful Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn's return as Bajirao Singham has fans eagerly anticipating the action-packed drama, as the character holds a special place among his most beloved roles.

    The film also sees the return of Kareena Kapoor, who reprises her role and takes on the character of Avni Singham. Sharing a glimpse of her character, Ajay Devgn remarked, “Fierce, Strong, and Singham’s strength! Meet Avni Singham!” Kareena, expressing her excitement on social media, wrote, “It’s about time. Rejoining forces with the cop verse.”

    Rohit Shetty welcomed Kareena back to the cop universe, stating, “Meet the strength behind Singham… Avni Bajirao Singham. We first worked together in 2007—three blockbusters till now: Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns. And now working on our fourth project Singham Again. A 16-year-long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet, and hardworking.”

    Rohit Shetty has successfully created a cop universe in Bollywood with blockbuster films like "Singham," "Simmba," and "Sooryavanshi," featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, respectively. In a much-anticipated collaboration, these three powerhouse actors will unite in "Singham Again." The film's journey commenced in September with a mahurat shot at YRF studios in Mumbai, where Rohit Shetty was joined by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn during the puja ceremony.

