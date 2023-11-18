Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar

    Bigg Boss update: In last night's episode, host Salman Khan took the stage for Shukravaar Ka Vaar. Salman called Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, and Munnawar Faruqui separately to talk to them.

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds contestants and expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss is linked with drama, and fans anxiously await it. As day 34 of Bigg Boss begins, fans will see Arun Mashetty compete against Sana Raees Khan. As Arun, Tehelka Bhai, and Sana get down to discuss Tehelka's nomination, tensions between them rise. While Sana made an effort, Arun and Tehelka were unimpressed. 

    The discussion quickly became heated, with Arun using harsh language to threaten Sana. Arun informs Sana that if Tehelka Bhai is killed, she would be killed as well.  He says, "Agar Tehelka gaya, toh main teri ***** laga dunga."

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhat: 7 iconic Bollywood female characters

    Unfortunately, Sana is offended by his comments and tone, and she accuses him of making degrading statements about her and not understanding how to communicate to women. Anurag Dobhal and Ankita Lokhande, among others, try to calm her down by emphasising that Arun did not say anything particularly insulting to her.

    However, the show quickly becomes dramatic once the housemates are summoned by presenter Salman Khan, who tells them that he doesn't care what they have to say about his words of wisdom or tales. 

    The celebrity and presenter takes a position, stating that he would only talk to chosen competitors who respect his comments in the future. 

    Shortly after he summons Ankita, she goes to the confession chamber and talks to Salman Khan about it. He attempts to convince Ankita that she should understand her spouse Vicky. While Salman claims that the pair is playing a fair game, he quickly reminds Ankita that she hasn't developed her own network and is relying on Vicky, which is causing her dissatisfaction.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai

    Similarly, Salman converses with Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui when they enter the confession chamber. Later in the programme, Salman Khan invites the cast of Khichdi 2 on the Bigg Boss set as the Parekh family entertains him with their eccentricities. 

    Salman closes the programme by informing the audience that his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, as well as Basti Ka Hasti and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, would appear on the show.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delighted to know you found joy PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You' note for India

    'Delighted to know you found joy...' PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You India' note

    Salaar Cyber police detain culprits behind unauthorized content spread of Prabhas starrer thriller; Read more ATG

    Salaar: Cyber police detain culprits behind unauthorized content spread of Prabhas starrer thriller; Read more

    After Tejas failure, Kangana Ranaut is all set with her new movie; actress calls it 'very unusual, exciting' RBA

    After Tejas failure, Kangana Ranaut is all set with her new movie; actress calls it 'very unusual, exciting'

    Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details RBA

    Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details

    Sam Bahadur FIRST Review Out: Is Vicky Kaushal's film on Marshal Sam Manekshaw worth watching? Read this RBA

    Sam Bahadur FIRST Review Out: Is Vicky Kaushal's film on Marshal Sam Manekshaw worth watching? Read this

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles osf

    India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles

    Delighted to know you found joy PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You' note for India

    'Delighted to know you found joy...' PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You India' note

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhat: 7 iconic Bollywood female characters ATG

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhat: 7 iconic Bollywood female characters

    Cricket 'You guys are the best...': Floy Mayweather heaps praises on Team India ahead of WC final osf

    'You guys are the best...': Floy Mayweather heaps praises on Team India ahead of WC final

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon