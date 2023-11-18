Entertainment
Piku Bannerjee in Piku played by Deepika Padukone to Safeena in Gully Boy played by Alia Bhatt, here are 7 iconic female characters
Tabu plays the character of Simi, a brilliantly crafted persona that exudes a captivating blend of devilish allure and intricate depth
Alia skilfully plays the character who is so possessive for her boyfriend that she can even physically hurt someone if need be
She plays a woman in search for her husband, but there's more to her character and it's revealed as the story progresses
Poo has achieved cult status over the years, with her style, her bratish nature and her up-town attitude
Sri Devi plays the role of a home-maker who is often criticized by her family members over her lack of command in English
Deepika Padukone plays the role of Piku Bannerjee who in spite of being a career woman is motivated to take care of her 70-year old hypochondriac father
Meera's transformation from being a sheltered woman to someone fighting for her life is commendable. Anushka Sharma aces the role greatly