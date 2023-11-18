Entertainment

Piku in Piku to Safeena in Gully Boy : 7 iconic Bollywood characters

Piku Bannerjee in Piku played by Deepika Padukone to Safeena in Gully Boy played by Alia Bhatt, here are 7 iconic female characters

Image credits: IMDB

Tabu as Simi in Andhadhun

Tabu plays the character of Simi, a brilliantly crafted persona that exudes a captivating blend of devilish allure and intricate depth

Image credits: IMDB

Alia Bhatt as Safeena in Gully Boy

Alia skilfully plays the character who is so possessive for her boyfriend that she can even physically hurt someone if need be

Image credits: IMDB

Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi in Kahaani

She plays a woman in search for her husband, but there's more to her character and it's revealed as the story progresses

Image credits: IMDB

Kareena Kapoor as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Poo has achieved cult status over the years, with her style, her bratish nature and her up-town attitude

Image credits: IMDB

Sri Devi as Sashi Godbole in English Vinglish

Sri Devi plays the role of a home-maker who is often criticized by her family members over her lack of command in English

Image credits: IMDB

Piku

Deepika Padukone plays the role of Piku Bannerjee who in spite of being a career woman is motivated to take care of her 70-year old hypochondriac father

Image credits: IMDB

Anushka Sharma as Meera in NH10

Meera's transformation from being a sheltered woman to someone fighting for her life is commendable. Anushka Sharma aces the role greatly

Image credits: IMDB
