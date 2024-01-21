Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra criticises Ankita Lokhande

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, criticised Ankita Lokhande for her conduct within the house. She commented on one of the videos, which is becoming popular on social media.

Bigg Boss 17 is reaching the end of its season, and with each passing day, more drama, mayhem, and fights occur in the house. Every removal has caused a significant shift in the dynamics of each relationship within the home. Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui had a major brawl inside the Bigg Boss house, and all of the participants got involved. When Mannara Chopra attempted to defend her buddy, Ankita Lokhande joined her in the fight.

The video of Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Ankita Lokhande criticising her has gone popular on social media. Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, remarked on the video, "OMG!, They are behaving uncivilised". Netizens also did not like it the way Mannara was treated and expressed their disappointment in the comment section.

There You Go - Priyanka Chopra's mother and #MannaraChopra's Mami Madhu Chopra Ji along with her Vimla Mami Ji came in full support of Manna.



Chopra Family United for their Girl.



VIJAYSHREE MANNARA CHOPRA pic.twitter.com/x8wXMS1nOj — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) January 20, 2024

One user wrote, "I don't like Mannara, but the way she has been handling these 3 classless ladies of BB house is commendable". Another user wrote, "An illiterate playing with a solo player". "Fine girl Mannara Chopra we are with you till the end Mannara baby", wrote the third user.

The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, as no extension was granted by the producers this season. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui, and Isha Malviya are the current housemates in the Big Boss house.