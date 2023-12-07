Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says, 'Kya GF-BF jaise jhagadte hai' as Sana Raees Khan-Vicky Jain fight

    Munawar apologizes to Mannara after a spat, while Vicky and Sana's ongoing feud over household duties continues. Munawar humorously comments on their arguments. Room reshuffling leads to new dynamics, and Ankita and Vicky clash over nominations

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says, 'Kya GF-BF jaise jhagadte hai' as Sana Raees Khan-Vicky Jain fight
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on December 6, 2023, brought a fresh wave of excitement as contestants were given new room assignments by Bigg Boss. Amidst the reshuffling, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra took the opportunity to reconcile after a significant argument the previous day. Munawar apologized for labeling Mannara as 'badtameez' (ill-mannered), and she graciously accepted the apology.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The ongoing feud between Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan took center stage again, revolving around household duties. The discord escalated when Vicky decided to sacrifice half of the house's ration in exchange for avoiding house duties, a move met with opposition from almost everyone.

    In the recent episode, Vicky and Sana clashed once more on the same issue. Sana claimed, "Jab se tumse dur hui hu, jaag gayi hu" (I've become more active since distancing myself from you). Munawar Faruqui provided a humorous perspective, remarking to Ankita, "Kaise girlfriend-boyfriend jaise jhagadte hai" (They fight like a couple).

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain clash over nominations during room shuffling; Read more

    Munawar further advised Ankita Lokhande not to respond softly if Sana insults her husband, encouraging her to address the issue firmly. Ankita acknowledged the advice and conveyed it to Sana, urging her not to repeatedly argue on the same topic. Later, she thanked Munawar for helping her realize her mistake.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar

    In addition to the interpersonal drama, the episode featured a reshuffling of contestants into different rooms. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, and Sana Raees Khan found themselves in the Dum room. Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mashettey occupied the powerful Dimaag room, while Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Rinku Dhawan shared the Dil room.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
