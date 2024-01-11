Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan brought 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she revealed

    Bigg Boss 17 witnessed intense drama as Ayesha Khan exposed comedian Munawar Faruqui's alleged double-dating, marriage proposal to another woman, and emotional manipulation. The revelations unfolded emotional breakdowns

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan brought 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she revealed ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 witnessed a dramatic episode on January 10, where Ayesha Khan made several startling allegations against comedian Munawar Faruqui. The episode unfolded with emotional moments and candid revelations.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Ayesha Khan confronted Munawar Faruqui, expressing her displeasure over him citing personal reasons for her nomination during the eviction process. She warned Munawar that she had information to expose him, leading to a series of shocking revelations:

    1. Marriage Proposal to Another Woman: Ayesha Khan revealed that Munawar Faruqui sent a marriage proposal to a popular influencer while simultaneously being involved with Nazila, his ex-wife. Ayesha claimed that Munawar took the other woman to Chandigarh without Nazila's knowledge, and Nazila only discovered this later.

    2. Involvement with Multiple Girls: Ayesha disclosed that Munawar was simultaneously involved with multiple girls within a two-month period, including the time he was dating Nazila. Other housemates expressed their shock and disappointment upon learning about Munawar's actions.

    3. Lies About Marriage Proposal: Ayesha accused Munawar of lying to the woman he proposed to, stating that he denied knowing Ayesha when questioned about a bindi found in his possession. The truth came to light when the woman discovered Ayesha's social media and confronted Munawar.

    4. Relationship for Monetary Reasons: Ayesha shared Munawar's alleged motive for approaching her for a relationship. According to her, Munawar claimed that Ayesha had demanded money for a music video, and by being in a relationship with her, he could avoid paying her for future projects.

    5. Cheating on Ex-Wife: Ayesha Khan accused Munawar of cheating on his ex-wife with Nazila. Despite Munawar publicly discussing his divorce on the Lock Upp show, Ayesha claimed that Nazila confirmed Munawar's infidelity.

    6. Emotional Manipulation of Ex-Wife: A recording of Munawar's ex-wife crying and questioning his association with Nazila was alleged by Ayesha. She claimed that Munawar responded evasively, further complicating the situation.

    The episode concluded with Munawar Faruqui experiencing an emotional breakdown, and Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande getting teary-eyed. The revelations added a new layer of tension and drama to the Bigg Boss 17 house.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week; Read more

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor wishes to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor wishes to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan makes SHOCKING allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan makes SHOCKING allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor gives THIS marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor gives THIS marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; Read

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' first look poster OUT; Check rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' first look poster OUT; Check

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor wishes to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor wishes to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist; Read more

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    kerala news live 11 january 2024 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA to seek custody of prime accused Savad

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan makes SHOCKING allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan makes SHOCKING allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon