Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan brought 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she revealed

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed intense drama as Ayesha Khan exposed comedian Munawar Faruqui's alleged double-dating, marriage proposal to another woman, and emotional manipulation. The revelations unfolded emotional breakdowns

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed a dramatic episode on January 10, where Ayesha Khan made several startling allegations against comedian Munawar Faruqui. The episode unfolded with emotional moments and candid revelations.

Ayesha Khan confronted Munawar Faruqui, expressing her displeasure over him citing personal reasons for her nomination during the eviction process. She warned Munawar that she had information to expose him, leading to a series of shocking revelations:

Marriage Proposal to Another Woman: Ayesha Khan revealed that Munawar Faruqui sent a marriage proposal to a popular influencer while simultaneously being involved with Nazila, his ex-wife. Ayesha claimed that Munawar took the other woman to Chandigarh without Nazila's knowledge, and Nazila only discovered this later. Involvement with Multiple Girls: Ayesha disclosed that Munawar was simultaneously involved with multiple girls within a two-month period, including the time he was dating Nazila. Other housemates expressed their shock and disappointment upon learning about Munawar's actions. Lies About Marriage Proposal: Ayesha accused Munawar of lying to the woman he proposed to, stating that he denied knowing Ayesha when questioned about a bindi found in his possession. The truth came to light when the woman discovered Ayesha's social media and confronted Munawar. Relationship for Monetary Reasons: Ayesha shared Munawar's alleged motive for approaching her for a relationship. According to her, Munawar claimed that Ayesha had demanded money for a music video, and by being in a relationship with her, he could avoid paying her for future projects. Cheating on Ex-Wife: Ayesha Khan accused Munawar of cheating on his ex-wife with Nazila. Despite Munawar publicly discussing his divorce on the Lock Upp show, Ayesha claimed that Nazila confirmed Munawar's infidelity. Emotional Manipulation of Ex-Wife: A recording of Munawar's ex-wife crying and questioning his association with Nazila was alleged by Ayesha. She claimed that Munawar responded evasively, further complicating the situation.

The episode concluded with Munawar Faruqui experiencing an emotional breakdown, and Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande getting teary-eyed. The revelations added a new layer of tension and drama to the Bigg Boss 17 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week; Read more