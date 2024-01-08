Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande regrets marrying Vicky Jain, later breaks down in tears (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain had a heated argument about his increasing closeness with Mannara Chopra. Later, Ankita threatens to hit Vicky in the kitchen area. “That’s why education is important,” Vicky taunts Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are having difficulties in their marriage at the Bigg Boss 17 house. The two are frequently seen fighting with each other. In a new promo, Ankita confronts Vicky about his relationship with Mannara Chopra. “Mannara has suddenly come into your life… you like her a lot… You enjoy talking to her. Please carry on,” a visibly furious Ankita tells Vicky, who dubs her arguments “unreasonable” and accuses her of pushing him away from his friends.

Later, Ankita threatens to hit Vicky in the kitchen. “That’s why education is important,” Vicky taunts Ankita. “Go find yourself an educated woman then,” she yells back, while hinting that she should have been more careful about her decision to marry Vicky.

“Which decisions have you taken properly in your life?” Vicky asks Ankit. The actress then breaks down in tears and walks out.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande's supporters were dissatisfied and enraged after Vicky Jain was seen earlier on Bigg Boss 17 clutching co-contestant Sana Raees' hand. A video from the controversial reality programme leaked on social media, showing Vicky and Sana sitting in the garden area, holding hands and discussing something.

So #MannaraChopra has the AUDACITY to ask #AnkitaLokhande to excuse herself while she is flirting with #VickyJain !!



Wasn't she FAKE crying that she doesn't want to come in between other's relationships??



Husbands like #VickyBhaiya !!👎🏻#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/HSbKOqChxJ — Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) January 7, 2024

On Ankita and Mannara's request, Ayesha Khan played out Vicky and Sana holding hands in one of the most recent episodes. Ankita appeared surprised. Ayesha said, “Maine Dekha aur socha kya hogaya hai iss aadmi ko, ye Ankita Lokhande ka pati kya kar raha hai show mein (I saw it and I was like, ‘What’s wrong with this man; what he is even doing on the show?’”

