Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande regrets marrying Vicky Jain, later breaks down in tears (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain had a heated argument about his increasing closeness with Mannara Chopra. Later, Ankita threatens to hit Vicky in the kitchen area. “That’s why education is important,” Vicky taunts Ankita.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande regrets marrying Vicky Jain, later breaks down in tears (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are having difficulties in their marriage at the Bigg Boss 17 house. The two are frequently seen fighting with each other. In a new promo, Ankita confronts Vicky about his relationship with Mannara Chopra. “Mannara has suddenly come into your life… you like her a lot… You enjoy talking to her. Please carry on,” a visibly furious Ankita tells Vicky, who dubs her arguments “unreasonable” and accuses her of pushing him away from his friends.

    Later, Ankita threatens to hit Vicky in the kitchen. “That’s why education is important,” Vicky taunts Ankita. “Go find yourself an educated woman then,” she yells back, while hinting that she should have been more careful about her decision to marry Vicky.

    Also Read: Golden Globe Red Carpet 2024: Margot Robbie to Taylor Swift; celebrities arrive in style

    “Which decisions have you taken properly in your life?” Vicky asks Ankit. The actress then breaks down in tears and walks out.

    Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande's supporters were dissatisfied and enraged after Vicky Jain was seen earlier on Bigg Boss 17 clutching co-contestant Sana Raees' hand. A video from the controversial reality programme leaked on social media, showing Vicky and Sana sitting in the garden area, holding hands and discussing something.

    On Ankita and Mannara's request, Ayesha Khan played out Vicky and Sana holding hands in one of the most recent episodes. Ankita appeared surprised. Ayesha said, “Maine Dekha aur socha kya hogaya hai iss aadmi ko, ye Ankita Lokhande ka pati kya kar raha hai show mein (I saw it and I was like, ‘What’s wrong with this man; what he is even doing on the show?’”

    Also Read: #BoycottMaldives: Famed Indians back 'Explore Indian Islands' post derogatory Maldives comments

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has to say THIS about Tiger 3's performance; blames Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ATG

    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has to say THIS about Tiger 3's performance; blames Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

    Viral Video: Kylie Jenner shares passionate kiss with Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024 RBA

    Viral Video: Kylie Jenner shares passionate kiss with Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

    Golden Globe Awards: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins big; Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. bag awards ATG

    Golden Globe Awards: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture; Cillian Murphy wins best actor; Read

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more

    Recent Stories

    football Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG cruises to nine-goal win against Revel in the French Cup osf

    Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG cruises to nine-goal win against Revel in the French Cup

    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has to say THIS about Tiger 3's performance; blames Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ATG

    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has to say THIS about Tiger 3's performance; blames Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

    Kerala man modifies bike for safe riding; Here's how RKN

    Kerala man modifies bike for safe riding; Here's how

    Controversy sparks flight suspension: EaseMyTrip stands by India, halts Maldives bookings AJR

    Controversy sparks flight suspension: EaseMyTrip stands by India, halts Maldives bookings

    Supreme Court validates Bilkis Bano's challenge against convicts' remission petition; check details AJR

    Supreme Court holds petition filed by Bilkis Bano challenging remission of 11 convicts is maintainable

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon